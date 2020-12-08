CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams dates: Senior CBSE official makes big announcement, check details here

Amid growing uncertainty regarding 2021 CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams, a senior CBSE official said that the Class 10 and 12 examinations will be held in February-March as usual.

Speaking to a leading English portal, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that the CBSE has no plan to delay 2021 Class 10, 12 board exams.

The senior CBSE official made the statement few days after the CBSE announced that the 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 would be conducted offline.

Bhardwaj said that it will not be tough for CBSE to hold 2021 board exams in offline mode. “CBSE successfully completed the compartment exams amid the pandemic and based on the learning from that we will manage board exams in 2021 in offline mode”, he told Times of India.

CBSE’s Controller or Examinations also said that it is likely that students will get more gap days between their exams in 2021 than 2020 due COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of classes due to the lockdown.

“While preparing the datasheet in 2019, students got more than enough gap between the two exams. Even if some exams were scheduled back to back, it was made sure that subsequent exam was easy”, Bhardwaj said.

Live TV

Talking about the practical examinations, Bhardwaj expressed hope that state governments will soon reopen schools in order to give time to the students to prepare for the exams. “Usually, schools get around 1.5 months. This year, they may get more than two months to conduct practical exams and complete all formalities while keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind”, TOI quoted him as saying.