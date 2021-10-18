CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams: Term-I date sheet to be released shortly on cbse.gov.in, here’s how to check

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Datesheet 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board examinations will be released today (October 18, 2021).

Last week, the central board confirmed the release date of the CBSE Board Exam 2022 Term 1 datesheet.

The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the board for the latest updates on the CBSE datesheet.

Once released, the candidates who are set to appear for the CBSE Term 1 November board examinations, will be able to check the schedule on the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE datesheet 2022: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE- www.cbse.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "CBSE 12th datesheet" OR "CBSE 10th datesheet" link

Step 3. Check the exam dates and other examination instructions carefully

Step 4. Download the date sheet and take the printout for future use.

Meanwhile, ahead of the announcement, the central board on Monday warned students about a fake timetable being circulated on social media and messaging app.

“It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X & XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now,” said CBSE in a statement.

Live TV