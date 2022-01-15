हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021-22 ​​expected soon on cbseresults.nic.in, details here

The students can check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 result at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once released. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 exam results soon. 

Some reports suggested that the board might release the results this week, but no official announcement was made on the same.

Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. 

Here are the steps to check scores: 

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website (cbse.nic.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, other details and click on submit 

Step 4: Your classes 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen 

Step 5. Download your result and take a print out for future reference

It may be noted that the students can also chcek their scores on DigiLocker app and website (digilocker.gov.in); and on Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app. 

