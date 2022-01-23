हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 ​​likely to be declared on cbseresults.nic.in next week, details here

Once declared, the students who had taken the CBSE 12 Board Term 1 exam can check their results via different modes.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 ​​likely to be declared on cbseresults.nic.in next week, details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 exam results next week. 

According to some media reports, the board might release the Term 1 results this week, but no official announcement was made on the same.

Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. 

Here are the steps to check scores: 

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website (cbse.nic.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, other details and click on submit 

Step 4: Your classes 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen 

Step 5. Download your result and take a print out for future reference

List of websites, apps to check score:

Students can check their scores on DigiLocker app and website (digilocker.gov.in); and on Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app. Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS.

Meanwhile, the Board has released the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 sample papers on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE has released term 2 sample papers along with the marking schemes. 

Direct link to download CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 12

