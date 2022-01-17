Students demand to cancel CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams amid Covid surge, hashtag trends on Twitter

New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases, students across the nation are demanding the central, state boards to cancel the exams.

CBSE is yet to announce the schedule of the term 2 exams. Earlier, in a statement, CBSE had said that the term 2 exams will be conducted only if the Covid-19 situation gets better.

According to an IANS report, the chances of the second term of the board examination getting cancelled this year are very slim, as health experts had earlier mentioned that the third wave is under control.

Taking to Twitter, several students are demanding to cancel the 10th, 12th exams due to the accelerating Covid-19 pandemic situation. Many students have come forward to make their case and are posting tweets with hashtags #cancelboardpariksha, #CancelBoardExam2022, #BoardExam on the micro-blogging website. Take a look at some of them:

After teaching online for the whole year now ur willing to take offline exams? Why? If u can trust ur teachers in online classes then why not us during exams? #cancelboardpariksha pic.twitter.com/EfsspBnVjF — Pooja (@Pooja44988873) January 15, 2022

Currently we students are under lot of pressure. Our mental health is at peak. Some of us lost our loved ones during pendemic. Makin our mental health worse. Its a humble request plz cancel board exams cuz we aren't mentally prepared for it. #cancelboardpariksha @VarshaEGaikwad pic.twitter.com/1iKh4R2f6c — ABHISHEK DUBEY (@ABHI_DUBEY09) January 15, 2022

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 sample papers on its official website- cbseresults.nic.in. The board has released term 2 sample papers along with the marking schemes.

Direct Link to download CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 10

Direct Link to download CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 12

The sample papers contain questions that could be asked in the upcoming board exam. The students can download the CBSE Board exam Class 10, 12 Term 2 sample papers from the CBSE website - cbseresults.nic.in, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Unline the Term 1 board exams, which were conducted in MCQ format, the term 2 exams will have short and long answer-type questions. Term 2 exmas will be conducted for the duration of two hours, depending on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The CBSE term 2 exams question paper will include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions.

