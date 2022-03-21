CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 examinations date sheet- Check important details students must know

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for CBSE Term 2 exams. According to the schedule released by the board, the term 2 examinations for Class 10, 12 will be in April-May.

This academic year onwards, the board has also shifted to the two-term board-exam pattern, following which many state boards are also deciding the same.

The CBSE date sheet 2022 Class 12, 10 have been released on the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

The students need to note that they will have to collect the CBSE admit cards from the respective schools.

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet for term 2:

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 examinations: Important points

- The CBSE Term 2 exam will be of 120 minutes for each subject.

- The question paper will have both MCQs and subjective questions.

- Term 2 question paper will only test students on the rationalised syllabus, which will be divided into two for the two terms.

- Students must note that the practical and internal assessment exams will be held at the respective schools only.

- The final results will be declared after CBSE Term 2 board exam is over.

Covid-19 related instructions listed on the CBSE date sheets are:

- Candidates will carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle

- Candidates will cover their nose and mouth with mask

- Candidates will follow social-distancing norms

- Parents will guide their wards on Covid-19 prevention norms

- Parents will ensure that their ward isn't sick

- Candidates need to follow all instructions while appearing in the exam centres

- Candidates will need to follow all instructions on the admit cards

- The duration for each exam will be given on the datesheets and admit cards

- Students will get 15 minutes of reading time for each exam.

