CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022: Apply for revaluation at cbse.gov.in - Check process, other details here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results on Saturday. The board released Class 12 Term 1 results the same way it announced Class 10 Term 1 results.

The board made the scores of theory marks of Class 12 term 1 available to the schools directly. Now it's up to the schools to combine them with the internal assessment and practical scores and make them available to the students.

In the meantime, CBSE has also opened the revaluation window for Class 12. Soon after the announcement of CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results, the board set up a dispute resolution mechanism where the concerned schools can raise objections and send feedback regarding the results.

The students need to note that there is no provision for students to raise objections directly. The last day to apply for revaluation, through their schools, on the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in till March 31, 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 revaluation official notice

According to the official notice, "Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism for Term-I examinations is made available with immediate effect. Students can send the disputes to their school and schools can send the combined dispute to the CBSE. Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism facility will be available till 31.03.2022."

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 revaluation process

Step 1. The schools will have to visit the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in

Step 2. On the website, select ‘SCHOOL REQUEST SUBMISSION FOR RESOLUTION (TERM-I EXAM RESULT-2022).'

Step 3. Fill in the required login credentials

Step 4. Enter the information and apply for CBSE Result Revaluation requests

Step 5. Download the confirmation page and take a printout of it for future reference

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 revaluation direct link

