New Delhi: For Class 10 and Class 12 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the d-day is here. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 will start shortly today - April 26, 2022. While Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will start with the Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers, the Class 12 term 2 CBSE exam will begin with the Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers. The first major paper, CBSE Class 10 English, is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Notably, the CBSE is conducting the board exams for classes 10 and 12 in two terms. CBSE term 1, which comprised MCQ (Multiple choice questions), was already held in the month of January and CBSE term 2 will commence today. Students are required to reach the examination hall well on time with tests set to begin at 10.30 am.

CBSE is going to conduct the Class 10 examination for 29 days, which will end on May 24, 2022, while the Class 12 examinations will carry on for 51 days and will end on June 15, 2022.

On April 25, the CBSE conducted a Live Webcast on modalities for the conduction of CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022. An official release by CBSE read, “CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad. As the examinations would be conducted after Covid hence CBSE has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination.”

The board has said that the timetable for the exams has been set in such a manner so that there is sufficient time for students to prepare for each paper. A total of 21,16,209 candidates will appear for CBSE Class 10 term 2 board exams while CBSE Class 12 term 2 board exams will see 14,54,370 candidates.

Here are some of the guidelines issued by the board:

- Students must follow social distancing norms and wear masks, covering the nose and mouth

- No electronic device should be carried by students inside the exam hall

- Admit card and photo ID card must be carried by students appearing for the exam. Click here to know how to download admit card.

- Students can carry a bottle of water, sanitiser and mask along with pen

- Students will get extra time to read the question paper