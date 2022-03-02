हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 practical exams 2022 from today- Check guidelines, important details here

CBSE is set to conduct the second-term board examination for Classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, 2022.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 practical exams 2022 from today- Check guidelines, important details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set tol conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams from today (March 2, 2022). The board has directed the schools to conduct the practical exams following the Covid-19 protocols. 

"To avoid crowding and social distancing, the school may consider splitting the group/ batch of students in subgroups of 10 students each. First group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pen and paper work and vice-versa," a release by CBSE mentioned.

The central board also said that for the Class 10 regular students, the internal exam would be conducted by the respective schools, however, the external examiners will be assigned to assess the practical exams of class 12 regular candidates. Board also asked the schools to upload the marks of practical exam on daily basis from March 2. 

"The uploading of marks shall be completed by last date of respective class. No extension of dates shall be considered by the board," read the official notification.

ALSO READ | CGBSE Class 12 Exams 2022: Chhattisgarh Board higher secondary exams begin from today- Check guidelines here

The students need to note that their marks will be computed on pro-rata basis based on the marks obtained in theory examination conducted by the board.

Additionally, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, students will be divided into batches of around 20 for the practical and internal examinations. It may be noted that there will be no separate practical exams for private students. For the private students of Class 12 who failed last year will have to appear in the practical exams. 



CBSE Practical Exams 2022: Important guidelines

- Students have been asked to strictly follow Covid-19 rules like wearing face masks, gloves, maintaining social distancing during examinations. 

- Students are advised to carry their own hand sanitizer. 

- To ensure social distancing CBSE has suggested that a batch of 10 students could be divided into two subgroups for the practical exams. 

- Students must carry the class 10, 12 admit cards to the exam centre to enter venue. 

- Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes prior to the reporting time. 

- The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

