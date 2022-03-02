CGBSE Class 12 Exams 2022: Chhattisgarh Board higher secondary exams begin from today- Check guidelines here

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to conduct the Higher Secondary exam from today (March 2, 2022). Students need to note that CGBSE Class 12 exam will be held in a single shift, from 9 am to 12:15 pm, on all exam days.

The reporting time for the students is 9 am. The state board said that the examiners will distribute the question papers at 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers, before the commencement of the examination.

The students who will appear in the 12th exam can download the hall ticket from the official website- cgbse.nic.in. The candidates will need to keep their log-in credentials, like roll number, date of birth, handy to download the admit card.

CGBSE 12th Exam 2022: Time Table

March 2- First Language: Hindi, Hindi special, Hindi general

March 4- Second Language: English, English special, English general

March 7- Mathematics (new syllabus)

March 9- New syllabus - history, physics, business studies, Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition, old syllabus - History

March 11- New syllabus - Biology, Economics, Industrial Organization, Elements of Animal husbandry and Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science

March 14- Commercial Mathematics

March 16- Geography (New and old syllabus)

March 22- Retail Marketing Management, Information Technology, Automobile Service and Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and wellness, electronics and hardware

March 24- New syllabus - Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Corp Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Designing, Physiology & First Aid, old syllabus - political science

March 25- New syllabus - Sociology, Psychology, Indian Music, Drawing & Designing, Dancing, Steno Typing, Farming, Home Science

March 26- Sanskrit

March 29- Computer Application (Arts and Commerce)

March 30- Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Uriya.

CGBSE 12th Exam 2022: Important instructions

- Students must carry face mask, hand sanitiser to the exam centre. Students are also advised to proiperly follow Covid-19 guidelines mentioned on the admit card.

- Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall.

- Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

- The students should note that the banned items include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

