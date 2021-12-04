CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2021-22 OVER; teachers, students analyse paper

New Delhi: The students of Class 10 of Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) appeared for the term 1 Mathematics exam paper today (December 4). The tests for CBSE Class 10 Maths basic and standard papers were conducted between 11.30 am and 1 pm.

The duration of the whole paper was 90 minutes and students were given additional 20 minutes to go through the question paper. Sources inform that question paper, answer key and analysis will be made available soon.

Earlier on December 2, the students of Class 10 CBSE ppeared for the Science paper. According to students and experts, the Science paper was moderately difficult. Others admitted that the paper was balanced and questions were mostly NCERT based.

For this year, CBSE is conducting Class 10 and 12 exams in two terms. Minor papers of term 1 exam are already over.

From initial reactions, it seems the maths paper, despite some parts being tricky, was found satisfactory by students and teachers. "The paper consists of 50 MCQ. The students have to attempt 40 questions. Two case studies were also included. Trigonometry questions were a little tricky. Similar Triangles questions were based on real concepts. Students were happy with the paper. Overall it was a balanced paper," Mala Kapoor, Principal, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The Maths exam will be followed by Computer Applications, Hindi Course A & B and English (Literature & Language)

Live TV