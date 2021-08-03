हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Scores of over 16,000 students not yet released

The results are available on the official website of CBSE cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Scores of over 16,000 students not yet released
File photo

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 10th results today (August 3) but not all students have received their results. 

This year the 10th result is about eight percent more. The results are available on the official website of CBSE cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

This year the results of 20,97,128 students out of 21,13,767 have been released. The result of 16,639 students is under process.

The dates for the release of their results will be announced shortly.

This year 99.04% students have achieved success, last year only 91.46% students passed.

This year, 2.76 per cent students have scored above 95 per cent, while a total of 57,824 have scored 95 per cent and above.

Among the districts, Trivandrum has scored the highest pass percentage of 99.99, followed by Bengaluru with 99.96 per cent and Chennai with 99.94 per cent. 

Delhi East has passed 97.80 percent while Delhi West has passed 98.74 percent.

CBSE released the class 12 results for most students on July 30, those who did not receive their result will have to wait till August 5 as the board is yet to complete evaluation of scores.

