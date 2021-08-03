हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE class 10 result

CBSE Class 10 result 2021: Which regions have the highest and lowest pass percentage?

According to the CBSE, 57,824 students scored above 95 per cent marks, while 2,00,962 candidates have scored between 90 and 95 per cent.

CBSE Class 10 result 2021: Which regions have the highest and lowest pass percentage?
ZeeNews Image

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (August 3) declared Class 10 result 2021 on its official website- cbseresults.nic.in, with the overall pass percentage being 91.46%. 

The pass percentage for CBSE 10th this year was recorded at 98.80 percent, while the same was 91.46 percent last year.

According to reports, Trivandrum, which had the highest pass percentage of 97.67% in Class 12 exams, again topped in Class 10 with a pass percentage of 99.28%. 

Trivandrum is followed by Chennai (98.95%), Bengaluru (98.23%) and Pune (98.05%), while Guwahati has the lowest pass percentage (79.12%).

According to the CBSE, 57,824 students scored above 95 per cent marks, while 2,00,962 candidates have scored between 90 and 95 per cent.

"The result of 16,639 students is still under process. No merit list will be declared this year and no merit certificates will be issued to students," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bharwdaj said.

"The compartment examination will be conducted between August 16 and September 15. The exact dates will be announced in some time," Bhardwaj added.

Notably, the pass percentage of private schools has reportedly increased by over six per cent since last year. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSE class 10 result10th cbse resultCentral Board of Secondary Educationcbseresults.nic.in
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh: Woman, minor daughter sexually harassed by two men in Muzaffarnagar

Must Watch

PT1M22S

Himachal Pradesh: Horrible video surfaced of landslide in Sirmaur, Renukaji-Haripurdhar road closed