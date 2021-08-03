CBSE Class 10 result 2021: Which regions have the highest and lowest pass percentage?

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (August 3) declared Class 10 result 2021 on its official website- cbseresults.nic.in, with the overall pass percentage being 91.46%.

The pass percentage for CBSE 10th this year was recorded at 98.80 percent, while the same was 91.46 percent last year.

According to reports, Trivandrum, which had the highest pass percentage of 97.67% in Class 12 exams, again topped in Class 10 with a pass percentage of 99.28%.

Trivandrum is followed by Chennai (98.95%), Bengaluru (98.23%) and Pune (98.05%), while Guwahati has the lowest pass percentage (79.12%).

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam results announced. Overall Pass Percentage is 91.46%

According to the CBSE, 57,824 students scored above 95 per cent marks, while 2,00,962 candidates have scored between 90 and 95 per cent.

"The result of 16,639 students is still under process. No merit list will be declared this year and no merit certificates will be issued to students," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bharwdaj said.

"The compartment examination will be conducted between August 16 and September 15. The exact dates will be announced in some time," Bhardwaj added.

Notably, the pass percentage of private schools has reportedly increased by over six per cent since last year.