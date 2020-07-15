CBSE Class 10 results 2020 on July 15, check marks on cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 Board examinations results 2020 on Wednesday (July 15). Once declared, the result will be available on the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

This year around 18 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam. CBSE has already declared the class 12th results on July 13. A total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam.

Here's how to check CBSE 10th result 2020 result online:

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

Apart from the board’s official websites, CBSE class 10th result 2020 can also be accessed via other facilities like IVRS Facility, DigiLocker App (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG App and DigiResults App

As per the CBSE, the subjects for which exams could not be held due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus, marks will be based on ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. In case a student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two and for limited students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.

The students will need at least 33 per cent marks to pass in a subject. For subjects having practical and theory both, students will have to pass in both sections.

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have a chance to give another attempt through supplementary exams. However, the board is yet to release dates for the supplementary exams for class 10.