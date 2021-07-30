CBSE Class 10 results to be out by next week, check details here

New Delhi: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results 2021 were announced on Friday (July 30), Class 10 students have been waiting in anticipation for their results. However, they will have to wait a little longer as the board will release the results by next week.

CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told ANI, “We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week.”

We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week: CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

Further, he stated that CBSE is working on a system where more than one exam can be conducted to prepare results in case of a pandemic-like situation in future. “We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we'll be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in future,” Bhardwaj added.

Meanwhile, CBSE declared the Class 12 board results on July 30 at 2 pm. This year, 99.37% of 13, 04, 561 students passed the CBSE Class 12 exams. The results have been prepared following an alternative assessment policy. For CBSE Class 12 results, the board adopted 30:30:40 formula based on the marks students earned in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations respectively.

This year, the Central government had cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The board had told the Supreme Court earlier that it would declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results by July 31.

Live TV