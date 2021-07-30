CBSE Class 12: Results of over 65,000 students delayed, here's why

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 board results today (July 30) at 2 pm. Students can check their results at the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

However, more than 65,184 students could not get their results on Friday. As per CBSE, these students will get their results by August 5. This occurred as many schools either gave wrong data or could not submit the marks on time.

Meanwhile, this year, 99.37% of 1304561 students passed the CBSE Class 12 exams. The results have been prepared following an alternative assessment policy.

Delhi has recorded its best-ever performance with 99.84% of total students having cleared CBSE Class 12 exams.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Results:

- Log in to the board website cbse.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the result link.

-Login with roll number, registration number, or other required details.

- Result will be displayed on the next page.

-Download and take a printout for future reference.

The results are also available on alternate sites including DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app.

This year, the Central government had cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The board had told the Supreme Court earlier that it would declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results by July 31. CBSE has adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the results. For CBSE Class 12 results, the board adopted 30:30:40 formula based on the marks students earned in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations respectively.

Live TV