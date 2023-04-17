CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Board Exam Results To Be Declared Soon At results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Class 10th and Class 12th results 2023 soon. As per various media reports, CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 are likely to be declared by April end. The Board, however, has not issued any official statement regarding the CBSE Board exam 2023 results.

Once CBSE Class X and XII results are announced, students will be able to view their scorecards on Board's official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam Results: Tests were conducted from Feb to April

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board exams were conducted from February to April. The exams began on February 15 for both classes and concluded on March 21 for Class 10 and April 5 for Class 12.

Over 38 lakh students reportedly appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams.

While 21,86,940 students appeared for the Class X exams, 16,96,770 students sat for the Class XII exams.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: How to check scorecard?

Once CBSE Class 10 and 12 results are declared, you need to visit Board's official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.



On the homepage, you need to click on the 'Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced' or 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' links in the 'Results' section.



You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.



You then need to click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE 10th/12th results 2023 will appear on your screen.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Websites To Check Scorecard

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 can be checked on the following websites:

1. cbse.gov.in

2. results.cbse.nic.in

3. parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exams 2024: More MCQs, less long answer questions now

Meanwhile, the CBSE has revamped its assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams to be conducted in 2024 by introducing more Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and reducing the weightage for questions requiring short or long answers. The move is aimed at progressively aligning assessment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations, officials said.

The change, however, might be limited to the 2023-24 academic session only as the board exams are likely to be reformed next year with the introduction of the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

"The National Education Policy, 2020, has affirmed the need to move from rote learning to learning more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively. The board is initiating changes in the examination and assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 to align assessment to Competency Focused Education," said Joseph Emanuel, Director, CBSE (Academics).

Therefore, in the forthcoming session a greater number of Competency Based Questions or questions that assess application of concepts in real-life situations will be part of the question paper, he said.

In Class 10, 50 per cent questions will be competency-based in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions or any other type. The weightage for such questions in the last academic session was 40 per cent.

The objective questions will now necessarily be MCQs with 20 per cent weightage.

The weightage for short answer and long answer type questions has been reduced to 30 per cent from 40 per cent last year.

Similarly, in Class 12, 40 per cent of the questions will be competency focused in the form of MCQs, case-cased questions, source-based integrated questions or any other type.

The weightage for such questions in the last academic session was 30 per cent.

In Class 12 too, the objective questions will now necessarily be MCQs with 20 per cent weightage. The weightage for short answer and long answer type questions has been reduced to 40 per cent from 50 per cent last year.