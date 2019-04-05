CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: Board confirms details of date, time and website

The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the results of Class 10 and 12 in the third week of May 2019 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in. As per reports, the Class 12 results will be declared between May 13 to 17 and Class 10 results will follow within three days. CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi also confirmed that the results will be declared in the third week of May.

Over 31 lakh students appeared in the board examinations this year across 5,000 centres in the country and abroad. The CBSE Class 12 exams began on February 15 and ended on April 3 while the Class 10 exams began on February 21 and ended on Friday. A total of 1827472 registered for Class 10 examination while 12,87,359 registered for class 12. This includes 18,19,077 male candidates and 12,95,754 female candidates, 28 transgender candidates, and 7,288 children with special needs.

This year, the CBSE will release a single document which will combine the certificate and marksheet for Class 10 board exams. Class 12 students will, however, receive separate documents for marksheet and certificate of examination.

In 2018, CBSE Class 10 results were announced on May 29.

Meanwhile, the CBSE wrote to the Directorate of Education (DoE) seeking disciplinary action against some government schools after more than 200 teachers failed to turn up for board exam papers evaluation in Delhi.

With over 3,500 teachers absent for evaluation across the country, show cause notices to school managements have been issued and fines imposed on schools, Tripathi said Thursday, reported PTI. Few private schools have been sent notices in this regard, he added.

Evaluation of answer sheets of board exams began on March 14.

"In some cases, the schools do not relieve the evaluators, while in some cases the evaluators do not turn up due to their own reasons. In cases where there are genuine issues, the principals of the schools have to recommend the names of other evaluators," the official said, adding that there are 1.7 crore copies that have to be evaluated.

On an average, 7.5 lakh copies are evaluated everyday, with the board targeting April 15 as the deadline when the evaluation will be completed.