CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Result likely today at cbse.nic.in, know how to check

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Term 1 exam results today. According to media reports, the result can be declared anytime soon.

However, the Board has not made any such official announcement yet.

Once CBSE Class X and Class XII Term 1 results are declared, students can check them via different methods.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 2022 Results: How to check

Once announced, students need to visit CBSE's official website (cbse.nic.in) to check their CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results.

On the homepage of the CBSE website, students need to click on the ' results ' link.

' link. Students will be redirected to a new page (http://cbseresults.nic.in) where they need to click on the ' CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 ' or the ' CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 ' link.

' or the ' ' link. Students will then have to enter their credentials including their roll numbers and click on the 'submit' option.

Students can check their CBSE Class 10th or Class 12th Term 1 Result 2022 displayed on their screens.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Term 1 2022 Results?

CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th students can also check their Term 1 2022 results via the DigiLocker app and the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

It is notable that the Board had announced that the practical exams for Term 2 examinations for class 10th and class 12th will begin on March 2 and the board exams will be conducted in offline mode from April 26.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said on February 9.

"The pattern of the question papers will be same as that of sample question papers hosted on the board's website. The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years," he had said.

