CBSE Class 10th Compartment Results to be declared today at cbseresult.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 10th Compartment 2019 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in on Wednesday post noon. The board is yet to make an official announcement on the same. CBSE Class 10th compartment exam was on held from July 2 to 9 in 591 centres across the country. Over 73,205 candidates appeared for the it.

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “CBSE Class 10th compartment result 2019” link.
Step 3: Enter required details such as name, roll number and admit card ID.
Step 4: A new page will open which will display the CBSE Class 10th compartment results:

The CBSE declared Class 10 board results on May 6, 2019. The overall pass percentage was registered at 91.10. Trivandrum region posted the highest pass percentage 99.85 per cent, followed by Chennai at 99 per cent. 

