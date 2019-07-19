close

CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2019 declared at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared CBSE 12th compartment result 2019 on its official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Interested candidates can view their CBSE compartment scores on these websites. The CBSE 12th compartment examination was held on July 2, 2019.

CBSE 12th compartment result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared CBSE 12th compartment result 2019 on its official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Interested candidates can view their CBSE compartment scores on these websites. The CBSE 12th compartment examination was held on July 2, 2019.

Steps to check CBSE 12th compartment result 2019: 

Step 1: Visit official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: Enter the roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID as required, and enter submit.

Step 4: CBSE 12th compartment result 2019 will be displayed appear on the screen. 

CBSE had announced the Class 12 results on May 2, 2019. A total of 83.4 per cent students had cleared the exam. Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora were declared toppers by the board for scoring 499 out of 500 marks. Girls have a pass percentage of 88.70 which is 9 percentage points more than that of boys' 79.40 per cent. Transgenders have a pass percentage of 83.3 per cent

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results within 28 days, around three weeks before the usual schedule, as the exams had begun on February 15 had concluded on April 3. 

