CBSE

CBSE Class 12 exam update: Students request Education Minister to issue results of private, compartment exams based on internal assessment

Advocate Sahai urged Pradhan to change the evaluation of class 12 results on the basis of internal assessment of the best three subjects from Class 10 and 11.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The President India Wide Parents Association and lawyer, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on Thursday (July 9, 2021) wrote a letter to the newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Advocate Sahai in her letter seek to the new Education Minister sought relief for Private, Repeater, Compartment and Patrachar students of CBSE Class 12. 

Advocate Sahai urged Pradhan to change the evaluation of class 12 results on the basis of internal assessment of the best three subjects from Class 10 and 11.

Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai also underlined that the students will lose one academic year. “This is a very serious concern and must be addressed. These students can also be evaluated based on Internal assessment and their past performance. If required some assignment can be given to these student,” she wrote.

“Many will lose the opportunity to seek admission in the universities and also will not be able to sit for various entrance exams as their results will be declared later and by that time admission will be closed. I therefore request you to kindly look into this matter and evaluate these students on the basis of internal assessment of the best of 3 subjects from 10th and 11th and also give them some assignment if needed and declare the results on time,” she added. 

In the letter advocate, Sahai also adds that the students are under a lot of stress due to this. 

