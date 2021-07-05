CBSE to divide class 10, 12 academic syllabus into two terms, check details here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced that the academic session 2021-22 of class 10 and 12 will be divided into 2 terms with approx 50% syllabus in each term.

Syllabus for Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of last academic session to be notified in July 2021, according to an official notification.

Academic session 2021-22 of class 10th & 12th to be divided into 2 terms with approx 50% syllabus in each term. Syllabus for Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of last academic session to be notified in July 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education pic.twitter.com/8vyfPUhWX7 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

The notifications begins by confirming the cancellation of the CBSE Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

"The syllabus for the Academic session 2021-22 will be divided into 2 terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the Subject Experts and the Board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus," the notification stated.

It further said that this has been done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session.

The syllabus will also be rationalized for the Board examination of the academic year 2021-22.

"For academic transactions, however, schools will follow the curriculum and syllabus released by the Board vide Circular no. F.1001/CBSE Acad/Curriculum/2021 dated 31 March 2021. Schools will also use alternative academic calendars and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum," the notice stated.

CBSE IT platform Guidelines for Internal Assessment for all subjects will also be released along with the rationalized term wise divided syllabus for the session 2021-22.

The Board would also provide additional resources like sample assessments, question banks, teacher training etc. for more reliable and valid internal assessments.

Live TV