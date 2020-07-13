CBSE Class 12 result 2020 announced: Check zone wise details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared Class 12 board exam results. The overall pass percentage of students in Class 12 board examination has stood at 88.78 per cent.

The girls have outperformed boys with 92.15 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys was 86.19 per cent. The pass percentage of transgender students is 66.67 per cent.

The top five zones with highest pass percentage include Trivandrum with 97.67, followed by Bengaluru at 97.05 and Chennai at 96.17, Delhi west with 96.61 percent and Delhi East with 94.24 percent.

In 2020, a total of 12,03,595 students registered for CBSE Board Class 12 examination 2020 out of which 11,92,961 appeared in exams of whom 10,59,080 students passed the Class 12 board exams.

However, CBSE has not issued any merit list this year. Earlier, CISCE had also announced that it will not announce topper's list for ISC and ICSE exams. "Coming up with a merit list makes no sense as the results are being calculated on the basis of an evaluation method due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic," a senior board offical had stated earlier.