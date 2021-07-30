CBSE class 12 results 2021 announced: 12.97 lakh students declared pass

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday (July 30) released the CBSE class 12 results at 2 pm. Students can check the scorecard of class 12 board results on the official websites of the board, i.e. on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, a total of 12,96,318 (12.96 lakh) students have been declared pass in the CBSE class 12 results, which were announced today.

It is to be noted that the CBSE board have achieved a record high pass percentage as almost all students cleared class 12 results. This year, the board has recorded 99.37 pass percentage, which is much higher from the pass per cent of last year.

In the CBSE Class 12 results, a total of 70,004 students have secured more than 95 per cent marks. Meanwhile, a total of 1,50,152 students secured more than 90 per cent marks.

Once again, girl students outperformed boys by 0.54 per cent this year. The result of girl students is at 99.67 per cent whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 99.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, the CBSE board official websites have crashed down due to heavy online traffic flow.

CBSE result declared: When and where to check scorecard

Students can check the results on the board’s official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Students can alternatively check their scorecard via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.

The senior secondary exam results have been declared based on an alternative marking scheme after the central government decided to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams due to the coronavirus outbreak. As per the board’s 40:30:30 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students, students will be assessed based on their class 12, class 11 and class 10 marks.

