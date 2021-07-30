CBSE Class 12 results 2021 announced: Board website crashes due to heavy traffic

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (July 30) released the class 12 results at 2 pm. The CBSE class 12 board results are available at the official website, i.e. on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE website crashes due to heavy traffic

Meanwhile, the CBSE board official websites have crashed down due to heavy online traffic flow.

It is to be noted that the CBSE board have achieved a record high pass percentage as almost all students cleared class 12 results. This year, the board has recorded 99.37 pass percentage, which is much higher from the pass percent of last year.

CBSE result declared: When and where to check scorecard

Students can check the results on the board’s official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Students can alternatively check their scorecard via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.

The senior secondary exam results have been declared based on an alternative marking scheme after the central government decided to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams due to the coronavirus outbreak. As per the board’s 40:30:30 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students, students will be assessed based on their class 12, class 11 and class 10 marks.

