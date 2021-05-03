CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021: Students urge Education Ministry to cancel exam, #cancel12thboardexams2021 trends on Twitter

New Delhi: In the view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last month cancelled Class 10th exams and postponed Class 12 Board exams.

Following CBSE’s decision many other state boards also adopted the same policy in order to safeguard children against the COVID-19 surge.

But in the latest developments, candidates across the nation are now urging the Education Ministry to cancel Class 12 Board exams.

Thousands of students have taken it to their social media accounts to raise the issue to the Education Ministry. Twitter is flooded with post with “#cancel12thboardexams2021”, which is also one of the top trends on the micro blogging website with over million tweets.

Check out some these tweets:

After A Successful Twitter #cancel12thboardexams2021 Campaign(1M+). Congratulations To All My Friends & A Very Thank You From Heart.I Hope Together We Will Make It In Our Favour! .We Have To Stay Strong!.I Hope We Will Win! #cancel12thboardexams2021 @VarshaEGaikwad pic.twitter.com/QEUyGHRIOr — Aditya Deshmukh (@aadi18_official) May 2, 2021

#SAVESTUDENTS TWITTER CAMPAIGN ON 2ND MAY USE ONLY ONE HASHTAG ITS FOR ALL THE STUDENTS SCHOOL COLLEGE AND OTHERS pic.twitter.com/lS00NsRPfl#cancel12thboardexams2021 — NITIN SINGH (@NITIN08102002) May 2, 2021

Earlier, while announcing the postponement of Class 12 board exam 2021, CBSE had said that the decision on the revised date sheet for examinations will be taken after June 1, 2021.

