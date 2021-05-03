हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021: Students urge Education Ministry to cancel exam, #cancel12thboardexams2021 trends on Twitter

In the view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last month cancelled Class 10th exams and postponed Class 12 Board exams. 

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021: Students urge Education Ministry to cancel exam, #cancel12thboardexams2021 trends on Twitter
Representational Image

New Delhi: In the view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last month cancelled Class 10th exams and postponed Class 12 Board exams. 

Following CBSE’s decision many other state boards also adopted the same policy in order to safeguard children against the COVID-19 surge. 

But in the latest developments, candidates across the nation are now urging the Education Ministry to cancel Class 12 Board exams. 

Thousands of students have taken it to their social media accounts to raise the issue to the Education Ministry. Twitter is flooded with post with “#cancel12thboardexams2021”, which is also one of the top trends on the micro blogging website with over million tweets. 

Check out some these tweets: 

Earlier, while announcing the postponement of Class 12 board exam 2021, CBSE had said that the decision on the revised date sheet for examinations will be taken after June 1, 2021. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
CBSECBSE Class 12 board examCBSE Class 12th examsCBSE Board#cancel12thboardexams2021
