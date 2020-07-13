CBSE class 12th result 2020 announced: Here's CBSE assessment pattern

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of class 12th board examinations on Monday (July 13). Students can check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps. Students can also access their results by visiting these websites - cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE will not issue any merit list this year. Earlier, CISCE had also announced that it will not announce topper's list for ISC and ICSE exams.

Here's CBSE's class 10th, 12th evaluation method:

For the students of both classes 10 and 12, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

There are very few students of class-XII, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/projects assessment.

These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. Result of these students will also be declared along with other students.

This year, the pass percentage among girls is 92.15 per cent and among boys it is 86.19 per cent. Girls have performed better than boys by 5.96 per cent. The pass percentage among transgender students is 66.67 per cent. Total 88.78 per cent students have passed this year. The pass percentage has increased by 5.38 per cent from last year when 83.40 per cent students passed.