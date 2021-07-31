हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: Pending scores of over 60,000 students to be declared soon

A total of 65,184 students still have not received their results today as their scores are still being processed.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: Pending scores of over 60,000 students to be declared soon
File photo

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 12 results for most students on July 30, those who did not receive their result will have to wait till August 5 as the board is yet to complete evaluation of scores. 

Students can check their CBSE Class 12 result on the board’s official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. 

CBSE has declared the Class 12 results for a total of 1304561 students. Meanwhile, a total of 65,184 students still have not received their results as their scores are still being processed. The board has stated that these will be declared by August 5.

“The result of about 1060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year hence, looking into the interest of candidates the result if these schools will also be declared within a week’s time. Accordingly, the result of about 6000 students of these schools and a few other schools will be shown as ‘Result later’. The result will be declared within a week’s time” the board explained, according to media reports.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result have been announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board. 

This year, the board has recorded 99.37 pass percentage which is much higher than the pass percent of last year. 

In 2020, the pass percentage for CBSE 12th board exam stood at 88.78 per cent, higher by over 5 per cent as compared to the 2019.

As per the alternative evaluation criteria announced by the CBSE, the weightage of 30 per cent will be given to Class 10, 30 percentage to Class 11 and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

