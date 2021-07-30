हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 12th results declared, funny memes flood internet

This year the Class 12 result in Kendriya Vidyalayas is remarkable with a 100 per cent success rate. Similarly, the result of the Central Tibetan Schools is also 100 per cent.

CBSE Class 12th results declared, funny memes flood internet
Funny CBSE memes have flooded the internet (Image: Twitter)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 results on Friday. A total of 99.37 per cent students have passed the exam. Among the passing students, 99.13 per cent are boys and 99.67 per cent are girls.

The CBSE said that the pass percentage of girls in the board results is 0.54 per cent more than boys.

This year the board had cancelled the Class 12 examinations due to coronavirus. The result was prepared through an internal assessment system.

The Class 10 results are likely to be declared next week. Like last year, this year also Class 12 results were released before Class 10 by the CBSE.

The board released the results on its official website. Students can download their result through their roll number and date of birth. The results can also be downloaded in Digilocker. Students can also download and print their results.

Students can check their result through the official website of CBSE and UMANG app. Apart from this, students can also get the result through SMS.

This year the board examinations could not be conducted due to the Covid pandemic. In view of this, CBSE decided to prepare the Class 10 and 12 board results under a special formula. While deciding the result of Class 12, the previous performance of a student in Classes 10, 11 and 12 was taken into consideration.

Here are some of the funny reactions on internet:

