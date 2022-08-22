NewsIndia
CBSE COMPARTMENT EXAM 2022

CBSE Compartment exam from TOMORROW- Check exam guidelines and more here

CBSE compartment exam 2022 will begin from tomorrow, students can download the admit card from the official website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Compartment exam from TOMORROW- Check exam guidelines and more here

CBSE: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE compartmental exam for Class 10 and Class 12 from tomorrow. The CBSE compartment exam 2022 for Class 10 will be held from August 23 to 29 and for Class 12 on August 23. The students who will be appearing at the compartment examination can download the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card from the official website– cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

Students can now download their CBSE Admit Cards for compartment exams from the official website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Compartment exam 2022: Here's how to download the admit card

- Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

- On the home page click on the "Pariksha Sangam Portal"

- Click on "Schools" and then on "Pre-Exam Activities"

- Click on the link 'Admit Card, Centre Material for Compartment Exam 2022'

- Enter your user id, password and the given security pin

- Submit, your CBSE Compartment exam admit card will apper on the screen

- Download the admit card and take a printout

Students can collect the CBSE compartment exam 2022 admit card from their respective schools as only the school authority can download the admit card from the official website.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Guidelines

Reach the exam centre one hour before the reporting time to avoid any kind of rush.

Candidates should wear a face mask at the examination hall.

Carry the CBSE Compartmental Exam admit card, without which students will not be able to enter the exam hall.

Candidates are allowed to carry a hand sanitiser and transparent water bottle to the exam hall.

Follow all instructions written on the admit card.

15 minutes will be given to the students to go through the question paper properly.

