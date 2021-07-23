CBSE declared class 10th result 2021? Board official releases official statement

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (July 23) refuted rumours and clarified that the board has not made any recent announcement about Class 10 results for 2021.

A link, which seems to be for CBSE 10th result 2021, has been widely shared on social media. When asked if it is for results, a CBSE official said the link 'must be' fake, as the board is yet to make a formal announcement on the result declaration. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced ICSE and ISC result dates. CBSE students are also waiting for an update on their results.

Meanwhile, the official result notifications will be published on the CBSE websites – cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in – and result direct links will be displayed on cbseresults.nic.in, and other websites.

On July 21, the CBSE announced that classes 10 and 12 exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15. The board ruled out declaring results of the private candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment policy like that for regular candidates, saying neither schools nor CBSE has any previous assessment record for these students.

"The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15 and their result will also be declared in minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Earlier in the day, a group of private candidates staged a protest outside the CBSE headquarters alleging disparity between them and regular candidates.

Students should note that the CBSE recently extended the deadline for schools to prepare Class 12 results to July 25, examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. Earlier, the deadline was July 22.

