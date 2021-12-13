हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE drops controversial questions in class 10 English exam amid outrage, to award full marks

The question paper had carried a comprehension passage with sentences like "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones", among others.

Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: Amid outrage over gender stereotyping, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (December 13, 2021) decided to drop questions based on comprehension passage in the class 10 English exam.

The board issued a circular and informed it will award full marks to students.

"A passage in one set of the English language and Literature paper of CBSE Class X first term examination held on December 11, 2021, is not in accordance with the guidelines of the board with regard to the setting of question papers," the CBSE said. 

"...On the basis of feedback received from stakeholders, the matter was referred to a committee of subject experts. As per their recommendation, it has been decided to drop passage no. 1 and its accompanying questions of the question paper series JSK/1," the CBSE added.

"Full marks will be awarded for this passage to all the students concerned. To ensure uniformity and parity, full marks will be awarded to students for passage no 1 for all sets of the question paper Class X English Language and Literature,” the board stated.

This is to be noted that the question paper had carried a comprehension passage with sentences like "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones", among others.

Various excerpts from the passage had gone viral on social media with users calling out the board for supporting "misogynistic" and "regressive opinions" and hashtag "CBSE insults women" trending on the microblogging site Twitter.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also objected to the question paper.

Earlier this month, the CBSE class 12 sociology paper had asked students to name the party under which the "anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002" took place, a question the board later said was "inappropriate" and against its guidelines.

