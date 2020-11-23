CBSE exam 2021: Check latest changes in paper pattern, new marking scheme

CBSE board exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can release the final date sheets for 2021 anytime soon. In the meantime, the board has released the CBSE Sample Papers 2021, inroducing the new exam pattern as well as new marking scheme for students for upcoming board exams.

Take a look at major changes in exam pattern of CBSE board exam 2021:

About 50 per cent of questions in class 12 English sample question paper were multiple-choice questions. Students are advised to go through the sample papers released by the board to get an idea about the difficulty level and marking pattern for the subject.

Download CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021: English Core

No Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) in class 12 Biology paper 2021 have most likely been replaced by Assertion and Reason based questions.

Download CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021: Biology

In CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2021, students will find Assertion & Reason and Case-Study based questions in CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2021.

Download CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021: Physics

In Class 12 Economics question paper 2021, around 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Assertion and Reason based questions are expected .

Download CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021: Economics

Meanwhile, CBSE has finally released the tentative dates for the class XII practical exam. As per the notification issued by CBSE, the practical examinations for class XII will be held from January 1 to February 8. The CBSE, however, clarified that the dates mentioned in the notification are tentative and the board will announce the exact dates for the practical exams soon.

It is to be noted that the CBSE announced the tentative dates just a day after board secretary Anurag Tripathi announced that board exams will happen for sure.

