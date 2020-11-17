Will CBSE Board waive exam fee for Class 10, 12 students? Know what Supreme Court said

CBSE exam 2021: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 17) refused to entertain a plea seeking waiver of exam fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year. The plea had appealed to the apex court to give a direction to the CBSE board and the Delhi government to exempt the students from paying exam fees.

"How can the court direct the government to do this? You should give a representation to the government... Dismissed," the bench said.

The High Court had asked the AAP government and the CBSE to treat the PIL as a representation and take a decision 'in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case' within three weeks, said PTI.

The appeal said that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the income of some parents either disappeared or declined to such a level that it became difficult for them to arrange basic meals for their families. It said the high court's order resulted in the denial of relief to 30 lakh students in the country of which 3 lakh are in Delhi alone.

It is to be noted that till 2018-19, the CBSE exam fee of students of class 10th and 12th was very nominal but in the year 2019-20 respondent CBSE increased Examination fee in manifold. The plea said, "In the current year 2020-21, CBSE has demanded Examination fee from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 from students of class X and Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,400 from class XII students depending upon number of subjects, practical, etc."

Live TV