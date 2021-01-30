CBSE exam datesheet of 10th, 12th class to be announced on this date; check other details

New Delhi: The datesheet for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam 2021 is going to be announced on Tuesday (February 2, 2021), according to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Pokhriyal said that the datesheet for the CBSE board exam 2021 will be released on board's official website -- cbse.nic.in.

The Education Minister also said, "Computerized affiliation system to be based on data analytics & self-disclosure of schools."

He stated that the records of all CBSE students who are enrolled in the span of the last 45 years will be digitalized. "This will help citizens who enrolled after 1975 to get certificates easily," said Pokhriyal.

He further added that CBSE will train 10 lakh teachers in the coming year to meet the goals of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

This is to noted that the practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1, whereas, the CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted between May 4 and June 10.

The results of the board exams will be announced on July 15.

The CBSE has also announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

