CBSE issues guidelines for verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book and re-evaluation of marks for Class 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released a notice regarding modalities and schedule for Senior Secondary School (Class XII) Examinations, 2020 in the subjects whose examinations have been conducted by CBSE for the processes of

(I) Verification of Marks

(II) Obtaining Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Book

(III) Re-evaluation of Marks

Here are the detailed modalities for applying for verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer books(s) and re-evaluation for the candidates who have appeared for the Senior School Certificate (Class XII) Examination 2020:

1. Requests for all the processes will be accepted only Online through Boards website - www.cbse.nic.in and during the specified schedules alongwith processing charges. No application, after schedule and in offline mode will be accepted.

2. The processing charges can only be deposited online (Credit/Debit Card/Net banking). Processing charges shall not be accepted offline i.e Postal Order/DD/Money order/ cheque/Cash etc.

3. Incomplete/offline applications will be summarily rejected without any correspondence with the candidate.

4. Only one application per candidate, for each step, will be accepted in online process. Candidate must decide in advance whether he/she has to apply for one subject or multiple subjects.

5. Board will not be responsible for any loss or damage or any inconvenience caused to the candidate. consequent to the revision of mark(s) or delay in communcation for reasons beyond control

6. Decrease even by one mark shall be affected.

7. In cases where there is change in marks (increase or decrease), such candidates shall have to surrender the marksheet which is in their possesson. Thereafter, they shall be issued a new Marksheet. Outcome of the verification and re-evaluation will be final and binding.

8. In case status of any candidate changes to Compartment after verification/re-evaluation, candidate needs to apply separately for appearing in the compartment examination 2020.

9. Processing charges are non refundable.

(I) VERIFICATION OF MARKS

a) Schedule is given in Annexure-A. Processing charges is Rs 500/- per subject

b) The result of verification of marks will be communicated in the following manner:

- The result of verification of marks will be uploaded on CBSE's website

- In case of change in marks, a letter will also be sent to the applicant by speed post/e-mail by concerned Regional Office of CBSE.

(iii) In case where there is no change of marks, no letter will be sent by CBSE. However, it will be available on website

(iv) Applicants are advised to visit CBSE's wecsne for the status of verification request.

c) ONLY THOSE CANDIDATES WHO WILL APPLY FOR VERIFICATION OF MARKS ONLINE WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY FOR OBTAINING PHOTOCOPY OF ANSWER BOOK(S) IN THAT/THOSE SUBJECT(S).

(II) APPLICATION FOR OBTAINING PHOTOCOPY OF THE EVALUATED ANSWER BOOK

a) Only those candidates who have applied for verification of Marks Online in manner as prescribed above will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book(s)

b) Processing charges will be Rs.700/- per subect Schedule is given in Annexure-A

c) Application submitted on behalf of the candidate and also incomplete application will be summarily rejected and fees deposited shall be forfeited without any further reference

d) Photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be provided in the candidate's login account after blocking all information relating to the identity of the Examiner/ Evaluator/ any other official assocated with the examination/evaluation process etc.

e) If the candidate desires to challenge the marks awarded to any question, then he/she will have to apply online as per the schedule for re-evaulation of marks.

(III) RE-EVALUATION OF EVALUATED ANSWER BOOK(S)

(a) Only those candidates who have applied for obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book shall be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any question(s)

(b) Request for re-evaluation/challenges shall be accepted only for theory portion @ Rs 100/- per question.

(c) The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned which would be available on the website alongwith the question paper. Thereafter, candidates can submit application for re-valuation in the required question(s) with reasoning.

(d) Status of revaluation shall be uploaded on the website followed by a formal letter by speed post/e-mail

(e) No appeal or review against the re-evaluation would be entertained.

In case of all the above three activities, i.e. I, II and III. the decision of the Competent Authority of the Board on the marks awarded shall be final and binding on the candidates. Photocopy of the answer book(s) under RTI-Act-2005 will be provided as per provisions of RTI Act, 2005. However, request for verification and/or reevaluation cannot be made under RTI Act.

VERIFICATION OF MARKS

Applying online: July, 17 2020 (Friday) to July 21, 2020 (Tuesday) upto 5 00 PM. Fee is Rs 500 per subject

2. Obtaining photocopy of evaulated answer books:

Applying online: August 1,2020 to August 2, 2020. Fee is Rs 700 per answer book

3. RE-EVALUATION



Applying online: August 6, 2020 to August 7, 2020. Fee is Rs 100 per question