CBSE makes big announcement over 2021 Class 10, 12 exams date sheet - Details here

Amid speculations that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may postpone 2021 Class 10, 12 Board exams due to coronavirus pandemic, Board Secretary Anurag Tripathi has said that datesheet for 2021 CBSE Class 10, 12 would be released soon. It is to be noted that exam schedule would be available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.

“The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments. During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes, and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal,” Tripathi said during a webinar on "New Education Policy (NEP): Brighter future of school education" organised by ASSOCHAM.

Tripathi, however, provided no details about the format in which the exams would be conducted. Usually, the CBSE couducts Class 10, 12 board exams in February-March.

Notably, Maharashtra and Gujarat Board have decided to postpone the Board Exams 2021 till May.

Sources claimed that the CBSE has already started preparations for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021.

The CBSE has recently released the latest sample papers with marking scheme, leading to speculations that the board is planning to hold the exam on time.