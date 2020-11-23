हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Board Exams 2021 datesheet to be out soon - Tips to score high in board exams

 Board secretary Anurag Tripathi has announced that CBSE board exams will happen for sure.

Amid rising speculations that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may decide to postpone 2021 Class 10, 12 board exams, board secretary Anurag Tripathi has announced that the board exams will happen for sure.

Addressing a webinar on New Education Policy (NEP), Tripathi said that the CBSE is currently making plans to hold the Class 10, 12 Board exams and will soon reveal how it will conduct the exams amid coronavirus pandemic.

Tripathi, however, said nothing about the exam dates and also failed to clarify if the exams will be held in February-March as per schedule or will be postponed.

Here are the 5 tips that can help students obtain good marks in CBSE Board Exams 2021:

Follow the reduced syllabus: Students must adhere to the reduced syllabus in order to save time and complete the syllabus on time. Several publishers have now introduced CBSE Question Banks, based on the reduced syllabus. 

Practice Sample Papers: Practice sample papers of all subjects in order to have a better understanding of eadh subject.

Allot time for each subject: Allot time for each and every subject and try to follow a time-table to complete your task on time.

Revision is the key: Focus on revision of important topics.

Take breaks: Do not study for long hours at a stretch. Take small breaks in order to keep yourself fresh.

