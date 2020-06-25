CBSE postpones CTET 2020 exam, new date to be announced after situation improves

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 exam. The new date of the exam will be announced after the situation improves.

The exam was scheduled to take place on July 5 across 112 cities in the country.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank that in view of the present circumstances, it has been decided to postpone the CTET examination on July 5, 2020, to be conducted by the CBSE. The next date of examination will be announced when conditions are favourable.

An official letter read, "As notified earlier, the 14th edition of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) — July 2020 scheduled to be held on 05/07/2020 is postponed. The next date of examination will be intimated when the situation is more conducive for the conduct of examinations. All the candidates registered for CTET July 2020 are hereby informed that for any update they may visit CTET website www.ctet.nic.in regularly."

Candidates who have applied for the CTET July 2020 exam should keep checking these websites to get updates. The exam is held every year to test the eligibility of candidates to apply for the teaching jobs in the country.

In 2019, the exam was held at 2,935 centres and over 28 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.