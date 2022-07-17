CBSE Results 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday (July 17) said that there's no delay in the CBSE 10th, 12th results. Talking to the media Pradhan said, "There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time," as pe ANI.

