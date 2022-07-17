NewsIndia
CBSE 10TH RESULT 2022

CBSE Result 2022 BIG Update: 'No delay' in class 10th, 12th results, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

CBSE Results 2022: Dharmendra Pradhan said that the  CBSE10th result and 12th result will be declared on time, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

CBSE Result 2022 BIG Update: 'No delay' in class 10th, 12th results, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

CBSE Results 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday (July 17) said that there's no delay in the CBSE 10th, 12th results. Talking to the media Pradhan said, "There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time," as pe ANI. 

