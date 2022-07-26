NewsIndia
CBSE

CBSE Result 2022 Re-evaluation begins at cbse.gov.in, here's how to apply for rechecking of Class 10th, 12th result

CBSE Result 2022: Students who are not satisfied with their class 10th results and class 12th results may apply for re-evaluation/ re-verification 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 09:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Result 2022: Students who are not satisfied with their CBSE class 10 and class 12 results can apply for a re-evaluation process that is scheduled to be commenced today, July 26. Students can apply for CBSE Result re-evaluation from July 26 to July 28 till 11: 59 PM. Students applying for the rechecking of their answer sheet will be required to pay Rs 500 per subject. Candidates must note that CBSE Result 2022 have are in accord with 30:70 weightage for Term 1 and Term 2 examinations.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Revaluation: Here's how to apply

  1. Visit the official handle of the Central Board of Secondary Education - cbse.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage click on the CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation link 
  3. Fill in the required details and pay the fee
  4. Submit your application for re-evaluation

ALSO READ- ISC 12th Result 2022: Twins from Gurugram top CISCE results, know all about it

Only those candidates who have applied for the verification of marks will be eligible to apply for obtaining the evaluated answer book(s) and candidates will have to pay Rs 700 as a processing charge. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022  on July 22, 2022 for over 35 lakh students. The results were released online on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker and Umang app. CBSE Result 2022 Re-evaluation Official Notice

