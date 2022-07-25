ISC 12th result 2022: The Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE declared the ISC class 12th result 2022 on Sunday (July) 24 at 5 pm. 99.38 per cent of students passed the ISC 12th board examinations in 2022. Girls outperformed boys marginally securing 99.52 % pass percentage while boys 99.26% of boys passed the ISC class 12th this year. 18 candidates shared the top spot of ISC 12th Result 2022 with 99.75% marks while 58 students secured the second rank getting 99.5% marks.

Interestingly twins from Gurugram, Anandita and Aditya Misra made it to ISC 12th topper list securing first and second spot respectively. Both siblings scored a perfect 100 in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. ALSO READ- JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Exams from TODAY- Check guidelines here

Anandita and Aditya both are aiming to pursue their higher studies abroad. While Anandita wants to pursue her career in Economics from a university in Singapore Adiya intends to move forward with Computer Science in his academic journey.

Taking to an English daily, Anandita said that she is waiting for a response from a Singapore university where she has applied to study economics and wants to streamline into behavioural economics. Like his sister, Aditya is also aiming to do his undergraduate degree in Computer Science from universities in Singapore or the United Kingdom.

Talking about their struggle with online classes during the pandemic, Anandita said that she had put extra effort into continuing her studies seamlessly. Agreeing with his sister Aditya also asserted that online learning is not as easy as offline.

For the first time in the history of the board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year. While semester one examinations were held in November-December, 2021, the second semester exams were conducted in April-May, 2022, for both Class 10 and Class 12. CISCE ISC Class 12th results 2022 are now available on the official website- results.cisce.org and cisce.org. Students can also check their ISC Class 12 results via digilocker and SMS.

