CBSE Result 2022 released at cbse.gov.in, here's how to apply for paper rechecking

CBSE Result 2022: Students can now check their CBSE Class 10 and class 12 results at the official website – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released its long pending class 10 and 12 Result Declared on their official website. Students can now check their CBSE Class 10 and class 12 results at the official website – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check CBSE result 2022 class 10 via SMS, UMANG app, and Digilocker. While this year’s passing percentage touched over 94% many might want to apply to get their answer scripts reevaluated. A total of 2093978 students took the CBSE 10th exam. Out of the total 1976668 have passed the exam. To get it done students will have to follow the following steps and apply for CBSE paper rechecking.

CBSE class 10 and 12 rechecking: How to apply for paper reevaluation?

  • Students can visit the official CBSE website –cbse.gov.in
  • Go to the main webpage and click on the link “School Request Submission For Resolution (Srsr) (Term-I Exam Result-2022)”
  • Now click on ‘School Login’
  • Enter the credentials to access your school page
  • Once you logged in, schools can request CBSE Result Revaluation for Term 1 Results 2022
  • Submit the request and wait for the resolution post Term 2 results.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: Girls outshine boys

Girls have performed better than boys by 1.41%. As many as 95.21% of girls passed the exam, among boys, it is 93.80% and 90% of transgender category kids have passed the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Result Latest & Live Updates 

Girls perform better than boys in CBSE 12th Result 2022

Securing 94.54 per cent pass percentage Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent who secured a pass percentage of 91.25 per cent. All transgender students have passed the class 12 boards taking their pass percentage to 100 per cent.

