CBSE Term-1 examination results for Class 12 soon at cbse.nic.in, here's how to check

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare CBSE Class 12th Term-1 examination results soon. As per media reports, the result can be announced this week.

However, the Board has not made any such official announcement yet.

Once CBSE Class XII Term-1 exam results are declared, students can check them via different methods.

CBSE Class 12th Term-1 2022 Results: How to check

Once CBSE Class 12th Term-1 2022 Results are announced, students need to visit CBSE's official website (cbse.nic.in).

On the homepage of the CBSE website, students need to click on the ' results ' link.

' link. Students will be redirected to a new page (http://cbseresults.nic.in) where they need to click on the ' CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 ' link.

' link. Students will then have to enter their credentials including their roll numbers and click on the 'submit' option.

Students can check their CBSE Class 12th Term-1 Result 2022 displayed on their screens.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 12th Term-1 2022 Results?

CBSE Class 12th students can also check their Term 1 2022 results via the DigiLocker app and the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-I exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.

The weightage of Term-I and Term-II exams will be decided at the time of declaration of Term-II result and accordingly, the final performance will be calculated, the board said.

CBSE sends Term-1 examination results for Class 10 to schools

The CBSE has communicated the results of the Term-I exams for Class 10 to the schools, it has said in an order.

"The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website," the CBSE said in a circular on March 11.

Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools.@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @ncert @PTI_News @PIB_India @DDNewslive — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 12, 2022

It said it has communicated the results of only theory performance of the students since the information about practical/project/internal assessment is already with schools. Since it was Term-I only, the board has not issued any mark sheet or passing certificate, which it said will be issued only after the Term-II exam.

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-II board exams to start from April 26

The CBSE has announced that the term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 will commence from April 26. The Board said that it has kept a considerable gap between any two papers in the term-II exams owing to the prolonged school closure due to the pandemic.

The term-II exams for Class 10 will end on May 24, while for Class 12 students, the papers will end on June 15. The Board also said that the exams will commence at 10.30 AM.

While releasing the date sheets for term-II exams, the Board said Friday that it has given a considerable gap between two papers in almost all the subjects in both the classes "as the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses".

It also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet.

"These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date," it said.

"Despite the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries other than India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts," the board said.

Live TV