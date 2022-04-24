हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE Term 2

CBSE Term 2: Board to conduct Live Webcast on modalities for exams on April 25




Image credit: IANS

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct a Live Webcast on modalities for conduction of CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022, tomorrow April 25 at 11 AM.  Releasing the notification for the webcast the CBSE said, the webcast will deliver the important information to functionaries for the smooth conduction of CBSE Term 2 Exams. 

The teachers, students and the officials can access the webinar on the YouTube channel 'BoardExams@CBSE' or the through link provided in the official notification.

"All schools will compulsorily make arrangements to watch the Live Webcast under the supervision of Principal," said CBSE in a statement.

A nearly one-hour-long Live Webcast will start with the keynote address of Dr Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE, stated the board.

Notably, the CBSE is conducting the board exams for classes 10 and 12 in two terms. CBSE term 1, which comprised MCQ (Multiple choice questions), was already conducted in the month of January and CBSE term 2 will commence on April 26, 2022.

The CBSE term 1 exam consisted of objective questions. Students were expecting the same for term 2, however, CBSE term 2 papers will include subjective questions, which means students will be required to write answers on the examination sheets.

ALSO READ- CBSE Term 2 Exam: Last-minute tips from experts to prepare and ace the test

