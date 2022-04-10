CBSE Term 2 Exam: Last-minute tips from experts to prepare and ace the test

New Delhi: Students across the country are preparing for their board exams. In the academic session, 2021-22 the pattern of the exam is different as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the board exams for classes 10 and 12 in two terms. CBSE term 1, which comprised MCQ (Multiple choice questions), was already conducted in the month of January and CBSE term 2 will commence from April 26, 2022.

CBSE Board Exams: Different patterns of papers in Term 1 and Term 2 exams

The CBSE term 1 exam consisted of objective questions. Students were expecting the same for term 2, however, CBSE term 2 papers will include subjective questions, which means students will be required to write answers on the examination sheets.

CBSE term 2-Class 10 Sample Papers

Although CBSE has issued the paper pattern for term 2 and provided sample papers for the ease of students, writing longer answers and not MCQ might come slightly as a challenge to students. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the education system was forced to move to the virtual mode and students appeared for online examinations for nearly 2 years. This meant students would need to answer MCQ-based question papers that did not require kids to write long answers.

CBSE term 2- Class 12 Sample Papers

Since students are concerned about the subjective papers, Zee New talked to several teachers to help out the students across the country with some last moment tips to prepare for the exams.

CBSE Term 2: How to prepare for board exams

"Students should focus on NCERT books and solve the examples, in-between questions along with questions provided in the exercises of the chapters," advised, Priti Sharma, TGT teacher. "Apart from direct questions, students should also practice statement-based and application-based questions," she added.

Asserting that CBSE will be providing additional 15 minutes for reading the question paper, Rekha Singh, an English teacher (TGT), advised students to "utilise that additional time in reading the unseen passage and figuring out its answers as it takes more time than other questions." "Students should solve the sample papers provided by CBSE at home in fixed time as that of CBSE exams in order to check their writing speed and skill and improvise accordingly," she added.

Emphasising the importance of time management, Mamta Mishra, PGT, said "students should answer the questions keeping the word limit for the answer in the mind and provide to-the-point answers." Mishra further added that "students must practice solving and writing sample papers in limited time (2hours) at home so that they can figure out their mistakes and work on them."

Highlighting the importance of self-evaluation, Durgesh Bhati, PGT, said, "students should self-evaluate their answers after solving the sample papers and seek the guidance of teachers if they find difficulty in the framing of the answers as that is one of the most important aspects of subjective papers."

"Students should be consistent with their revision of exams and practice framing and writing answers as much as possible," she added. Students should prepare a strategy to attend each section in the question paper and effectively manage time.

While preparing for exams ,students should also keep a check on their physical and mental health and should follow a healthy routine. Students must keep themselves hydrated as exams are scheduled in the summer months of April and May, say experts.

CBSE Board Exams: Weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 exams

Recently, the CBSE has issued a warning about a fake notification being circulated on social media regarding the weightage distribution of term 1 and term 2 board exams in the final results. The fake circular claimed that the term 1 exams carry 30% weightage and the term 2 exams 70% in final board exam results. However, the CBSE has denied it.

We advise students to focus on the preparations for their term 2 exams and not waste their time on fake news as any development regarding the board exams will be communicated by CBSE itself.

