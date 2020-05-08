CBSE to conduct pending Class 10, 12 exams from July 1-15: HRD Ministry

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining board exams of class 10 and class 12 from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday. The exams were postponed due to the coronavirus COVID-19-induced lockdown.

"The students have been impatiently the date of the remaining examinations of CBSE class 10 and class 12. Today the date of these examinations has been fixed between 1.07.2020 to 15.07.2020. I convey my best wishes to all the students who participated in this examination," Pokhriyal said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening.