हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE to introduce changes in examination pattern for class X, XII: Union HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank replying to an unstarred question informed that among the measures introduced to effect this change is - reduction in the number of questions, more internal choices, increase in the number of objective type questions and reduction in subjective questions and introduction of internal assessment in all subjects.

CBSE to introduce changes in examination pattern for class X, XII: Union HRD Minister

New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced changes in the examination pattern for class X and XII from 2019-20 session to discourage rote learning and to develop critical thinking and reasoning abilities of students.

The Minister was replying to an unstarred question on the topic raised by MPs Keshari Dev Patel and Chirag Paswan. Among the measures introduced to effect this change is - reduction in the number of questions, more internal choices, increase in the number of objective type questions and reduction in subjective questions and introduction of internal assessment in all subjects.

Live TV

"The internal choices will be implemented on 33 per cent of the questions for the students. The one-mark objective type questions will be around 25 per cent of the questions in all subjects. Internal assessment will count for 20 per cent marks in subjects in which there is no practical assessment," the Minister stated in his reply. The changes will be effected for class X and XII exams which will be held in 2020.

Tags:
CBSEMinistry of Human Resource DevelopmentCBSE exam pattern
Next
Story

GDP not a gospel truth, will not remain very useful in future, says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in Lok Sabha

Must Watch

PT1M3S

Delhi: Leader hails slogan of 'Priyanka Chopra' instead of 'Priyanka Gandhi' in a Congress rally