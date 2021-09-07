CBSE to issue physical marksheet for class 10 and 12 soon, details here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the process to issue physical mark sheets for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021. The CBSE took the step after a number of students raised the demand for the original mark sheet as they have been asked for the same by colleges and institutes during the admission process.

CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj informed that the board has already started the process to provide the physical mark sheets to the affiliated schools and the students will be issued the same shortly.

It is notable that the result for both classes 10 and 12 was announced in the month of July and the mark sheets were uploaded on the DigiLocker portal just after the result declaration.

Marksheet from DigiLocker: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the link for 'Central Board of Secondary Education'

Step 3: Click on the link: For Class 10 results, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet; For class 12 results, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet, as per your requirement

Step 4: Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet.

Step 5: Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Step 6: Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has commenced improvement exams for students who were not satisfied with their results on August 25 and will conclude on September 8 for class 10 and September 15 for class 12.

